Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 117 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,549,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,257,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of HIG stock opened at $109.67 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 98,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $11,805,563.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,412,161.98. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,337. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

