Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $293,000 Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SM Energy by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 517.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in SM Energy by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,854 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at $206,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.36 per share, for a total transaction of $226,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. This trade represents a 91.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $53.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $852.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

