Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TMT General Partner Ltd purchased a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $205,501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,138.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,354,000 after buying an additional 4,227,055 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,233,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,053.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 295,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in XPeng by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 253,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.70 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $18.60 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Nomura raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $18.00 price target on XPeng and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.80 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

XPeng Trading Down 8.7 %

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. XPeng Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.11 billion. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

