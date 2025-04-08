Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $299,855,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2,246.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,036,000 after acquiring an additional 136,501 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 153,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after acquiring an additional 122,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,111,000 after purchasing an additional 96,108 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

NYSE:EME opened at $349.80 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.49 and a 52 week high of $545.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.98. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,229,474.94. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

