Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 680 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE D opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

