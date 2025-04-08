Quantum FinTech Acquisition (NYSE:QFTA) Stock Price Down 4.4% – What’s Next?

Shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 242,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8,574% from the average daily volume of 2,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Trading Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.