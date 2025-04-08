Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

Radian Group Stock Performance

RDN traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. 839,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33. Radian Group has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $11,231.60. This trade represents a 92.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radian Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Radian Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Radian Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

