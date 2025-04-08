Rathbones Group PLC Buys 15,803 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4178 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

