Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,104,000 after acquiring an additional 187,001 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after purchasing an additional 238,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $208,519,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 640,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,091,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Owens Corning stock opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $126.15 and a fifty-two week high of $214.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 37.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,490.95. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

