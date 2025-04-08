Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $324.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 636.01, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.89. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This trade represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock worth $43,527,642 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $429.00 price objective on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

