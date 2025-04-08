Rathbones Group PLC Has $9.75 Million Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 101.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000.

EWU opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $38.10.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

