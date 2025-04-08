Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 620 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $59.15.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

