Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,026 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,221,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,236,000 after purchasing an additional 560,450 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,764,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $764,654,000 after purchasing an additional 516,605 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,153,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,011,000 after purchasing an additional 395,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 462,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,698,000 after purchasing an additional 174,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRI opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $167.91. The company has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $149.50 and a 52-week high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

