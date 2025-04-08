Rathbones Group PLC Sells 830 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,744,000 after buying an additional 202,327 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,956 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,883.88. This trade represents a 11.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.31.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

