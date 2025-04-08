Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance
Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.13. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
