Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEFree Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.13. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Rave Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.