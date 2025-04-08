Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.13. Rave Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 20.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rave Restaurant Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rave Restaurant Group by 36.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

