Raymond Dwek Sells 4,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.55, for a total transaction of $1,138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $497,962.50. This represents a 69.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $12.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.69. 551,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,699. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.23 and its 200-day moving average is $354.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $230.39 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on United Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 60.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.