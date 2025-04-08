Real Estate Stocks To Follow Now – April 8th

Bank of America, Ford Motor, Wells Fargo & Company, Charles Schwab, and MercadoLibre are the five Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in the ownership, development, management, or financing of real estate properties. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the real estate market without directly purchasing physical properties, reflecting the companies’ performance in sectors such as residential, commercial, or industrial real estate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,356,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,232,208. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

NYSE F traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 126,660,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,141,348. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.00. 14,594,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,345,128. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.43. 10,440,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,094,636. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.93.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $65.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,860.57. The company had a trading volume of 368,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,568. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,035.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,964.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $1,324.99 and a 1 year high of $2,374.54.

