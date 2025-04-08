Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.64.

Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, Director Kay Brekken acquired 7,870 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,004.64. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 10,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.76, for a total value of C$61,931.52. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Real Matters stock opened at C$5.54 on Tuesday. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$285.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

