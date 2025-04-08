Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $508,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 19,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 266,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 76,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $251.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

