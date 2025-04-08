Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44,671 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $33,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 110.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 25,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 5.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $170.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KKR. Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

