Renaissance Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $36,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

