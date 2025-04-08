Renaissance Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $29,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NBIX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.52.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total transaction of $196,132.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,944.47. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 2.5 %

NBIX opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.33 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 21st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

