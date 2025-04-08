Renaissance Group LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $101.05 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.97% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.27.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

