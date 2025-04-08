Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 21,360 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,888 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 568.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised BlackLine from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

