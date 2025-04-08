Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,708 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Q2 by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000.

Q2 Stock Performance

NYSE QTWO opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.56 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -106.05 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on QTWO. Citigroup raised their target price on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

