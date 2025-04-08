Renaissance Group LLC Sells 22,905 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,905 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 1.7%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.62.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

