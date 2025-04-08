Renaissance Group LLC Sells 43,751 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,104,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,751 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4,000.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 2.82%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.18 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Itaú Unibanco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.27.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

