Renaissance Group LLC Sells 918 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 price target (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.19.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
SHW stock opened at $323.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $351.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $282.09 and a 1 year high of $400.42. The stock has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
