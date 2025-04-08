Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,404,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $273,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Vertiv by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.84.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

