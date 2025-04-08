Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,473,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,800 shares during the quarter. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $414,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.32, for a total transaction of $8,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,744.32. This represents a 75.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. This trade represents a 71.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,523 shares of company stock valued at $47,227,120 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of DASH opened at $166.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.26. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 615.93 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $215.25.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

