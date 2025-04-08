Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 873,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $147,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.50 and a 12 month high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

