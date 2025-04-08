Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 181,550 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $140,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 181,073 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,214,000 after acquiring an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after acquiring an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $134,675,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %

MOH stock opened at $340.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $262.32 and a fifty-two week high of $383.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.33 and a 200-day moving average of $308.02.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

