Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 694,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $197,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Wingstop by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 18,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $3,544,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.23.

Wingstop Price Performance

NASDAQ WING opened at $221.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.54. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.60 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

