Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,489,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,149 shares during the quarter. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $339,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.87, for a total transaction of $196,132.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,944.47. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $9,197,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,157,968. This represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock valued at $33,869,030. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NBIX shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $185.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.18. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.33 and a 52-week high of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

