Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $171,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth $104,613,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TKO Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,778,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after purchasing an additional 252,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,922,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,052,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,966,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TKO Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

TKO Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TKO opened at $140.91 on Tuesday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.93. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TKO Group

In related news, Director Sonya E. Medina acquired 233 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,302.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,860. This trade represents a 13.19 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.69 per share, for a total transaction of $492,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,306,215. This trade represents a 17.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,921,383 shares of company stock valued at $304,417,051 and sold 5,833 shares valued at $838,785. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TKO Group

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.