RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $18,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.16, for a total transaction of $254,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,178,270.72. The trade was a 1.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down from $304.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $220.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $208.98 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.60.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.57%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

