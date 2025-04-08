Rep. Lloyd Doggett Purchases Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) recently bought shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). In a filing disclosed on April 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Home Depot stock on March 27th.

Representative Lloyd Doggett also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) on 3/12/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on 2/18/2025.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $340.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $338.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Home Depot by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Home Depot by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Doggett

Lloyd Doggett (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Doggett (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 37th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lloyd Doggett was born in Austin, Texas. Doggett graduated from Austin High School in 1964. He earned a B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin in 1967 and a J.D. from the University of Texas in 1970. Doggett’s career experience includes working as an adjunct professor with the University of Texas School of Law. In the 116th Congress, Doggett served on the House Ways & Means Committee, and he co-founded the House Prescription Drug Taskforce.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

