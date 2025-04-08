Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in Energy Transfer stock on March 7th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on ET

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.