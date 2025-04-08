Rep. Virginia Foxx Sells FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in FLEX LNG stock on March 7th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 3/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) on 3/5/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 2/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) on 2/14/2025.

FLEX LNG Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE FLNG opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.42.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 137.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLNG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised FLEX LNG to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of FLEX LNG in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX LNG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Foxx (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985.

Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About FLEX LNG

(Get Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.