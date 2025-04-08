Rep. W. Gregory Steube Sells Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares

Representative W. Gregory Steube (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV). In a filing disclosed on April 04th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Synovus Financial stock on February 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “INVESTMENT” account.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $580.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $77,209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,674,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 738,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,108,000 after purchasing an additional 411,411 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SNV. Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Representative Steube

Greg Steube (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 17th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Steube (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 17th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Before holding elected office, Steube served as an airborne infantry officer and judge advocate general in the U.S. Army. He received his undergraduate degree and J.D. from the University of Florida.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

