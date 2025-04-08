Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.56 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 505028 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.48.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Repsol had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repsol, S.A. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

