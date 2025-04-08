Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (APO, APP, ARCB, ARES, AXTA, BABA, BAH, BAM, BEN, BKR)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 8th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)

had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $538.00 to $386.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $148.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $438.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $44.50 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $267.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $84.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $242.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $476.00 to $432.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $342.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $298.00 to $259.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $209.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $113.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $143.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $233.00 to $250.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $136.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $498.00 to $435.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $557.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $423.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $29.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $56.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $123.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $720.00 to $650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $48.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

