Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 8th (APO, APP, ARCB, ARES, AXTA, BABA, BAH, BAM, BEN, BKR)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2025

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, April 8th:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $191.00 to $138.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $177.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $538.00 to $386.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $66.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $42.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $169.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $148.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $54.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $139.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $190.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $480.00 to $438.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $39.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $124.00 to $116.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $44.50 to $45.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $320.00 to $280.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $275.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $267.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $261.00 to $236.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $203.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $51.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $170.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $147.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $33.00 to $32.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $84.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.50 to $14.50. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $164.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $36.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $242.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $476.00 to $432.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $405.00 to $342.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $84.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $4.00 to $4.25. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $298.00 to $259.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $196.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $210.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $23.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $209.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $113.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $176.00 to $143.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $233.00 to $250.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $136.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $15.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $498.00 to $435.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $557.00 to $422.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $148.00 to $132.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $87.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $106.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $83.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $423.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $29.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $43.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $28.50 to $29.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,580.00 to $1,410.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $56.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $98.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $149.00 to $123.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $720.00 to $650.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $48.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $172.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $170.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO (NYSE:XPO) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $113.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.