Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 166,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,777,000 after acquiring an additional 583,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $22,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 307,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.
Insider Transactions at UDR
In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UDR Stock Performance
Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
UDR Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
