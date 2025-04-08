Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 166,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,273,442,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,989,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,777,000 after acquiring an additional 583,126 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $22,662,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,774,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,498,000 after purchasing an additional 368,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,655,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,226,000 after purchasing an additional 307,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.12.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.14 and a 1-year high of $47.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 688.00%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.