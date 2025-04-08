Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,585,448.83. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $251,828.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $85.50 on Tuesday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $114.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.31.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

