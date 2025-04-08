Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $6.89 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,889,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CDW in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 81,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 32,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Price Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $147.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.51. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $257.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 55.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.