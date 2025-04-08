Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $7.40 Million in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,707 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 19,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $1,775,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,309.20. This trade represents a 62.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $1,509,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,880,359.82. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,573. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NetApp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.07.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

