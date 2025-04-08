Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $8.10 Million in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $3,277,825,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter worth $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NVR by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,611,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 2,599.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,512,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,942,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,063.43 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,999.99 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7,380.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,393.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.