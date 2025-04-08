Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of State Street by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $368,536.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.07.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

