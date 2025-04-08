Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $6.80 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 58,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,604,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,428,000 after acquiring an additional 145,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,840,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,124,000 after acquiring an additional 114,180 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,645,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,128,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Genuine Parts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $110.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $108.86 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

