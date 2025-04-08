Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $7.96 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 105,936 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Fortive by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $2,530,223.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This trade represents a 29.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,385 shares of company stock worth $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $64.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $84.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

